Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $88,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,060.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,782. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

