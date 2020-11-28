Axa S.A. Purchases 46,991 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Microchip Technology worth $76,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

MCHP traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.01. 666,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,055. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $135.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

