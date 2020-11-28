Axa S.A. Purchases 56,700 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $76,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after buying an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,856,000 after buying an additional 51,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average of $146.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.