Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.09% of 3M worth $82,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in 3M by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

3M stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,587. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.