Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,734,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $142,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,717,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,707,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

