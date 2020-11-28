Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,702 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Axa S.A. owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $162,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Oracle by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.76. 5,627,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,023,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

