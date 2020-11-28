Axa S.A. Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $124,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,282,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 929,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. 10,769,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,725,514. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

