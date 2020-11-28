Axa S.A. Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,425 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $194,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.17.

CRM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.63. 7,395,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.00. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 535,699 shares of company stock valued at $135,293,365. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

