Axa S.A. Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $108,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 8,499,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,191,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

