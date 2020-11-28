Axa S.A. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,144 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $152,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.99. 3,084,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $136.26. The company has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

