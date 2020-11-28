Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478,911 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $93,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 58.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. 15,649,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,342,098. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

