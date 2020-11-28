Axa S.A. Sells 10,314 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Intuit worth $86,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,551,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 219,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 146,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.28.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.77 on Friday, reaching $354.24. The stock had a trading volume of 528,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.66. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $377.15. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock worth $15,073,078. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

