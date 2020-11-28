Axa S.A. Sells 104,267 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 104,267 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $121,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. 15,921,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,690,695. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

