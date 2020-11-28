Axa S.A. Sells 41,346 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,154 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,346 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $216,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 30.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $477.03. 1,815,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.68. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

