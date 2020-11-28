Axa S.A. Sells 52,876 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,876 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $133,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 182,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 399,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 65,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.81. 1,698,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,034. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

