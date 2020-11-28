Axa S.A. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,730 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $175,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

COST stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $390.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

