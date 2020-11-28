Axa S.A. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,730 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $175,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $1,977,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.39. 1,329,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $390.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

