Axa S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $129,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.07. 1,402,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,176. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

