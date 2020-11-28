Axa S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $124,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.99. 1,625,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,853. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

