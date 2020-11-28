AXA’s (AXAHY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB raised AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

