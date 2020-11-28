AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

NYSE AZZ opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AZZ has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.39.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AZZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AZZ by 41.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AZZ by 225.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 43.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

