Baader Bank Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1)

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.18) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.28 ($7.38).

AT1 stock opened at €6.00 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.90. Aroundtown SA has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68.

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

