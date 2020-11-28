BAE Systems’ (BAESY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.00. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in BAE Systems by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after buying an additional 565,281 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

