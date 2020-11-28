Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $8,170,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock remained flat at $$19.78 during trading hours on Friday. 2,415,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134,488. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

