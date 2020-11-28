Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.60

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.23. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 7,785 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $28,124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

