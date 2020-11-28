Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 251,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 43,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

BAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.99. 25,971,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,122,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $250.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

