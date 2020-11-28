Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital downgraded Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 423.80 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 435 ($5.68). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 395.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 304.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

About Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

