Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.45%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

