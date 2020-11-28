Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BKRIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group has an average rating of Buy.

BKRIY stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

