Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Given New C$94.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$86.50 to C$94.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$94.07 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$87.63.

BMO stock opened at C$96.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$84.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.44. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.0300005 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

