Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an outperformer rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of BMO opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

