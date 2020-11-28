Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BKIMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.