Barclays Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $71.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $14,803,897.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,896 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after buying an additional 5,630,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after buying an additional 2,124,926 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 61.2% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 1,184,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $168,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

