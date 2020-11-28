Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Investec downgraded Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.