Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

