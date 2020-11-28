Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Topdanmark A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.