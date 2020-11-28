Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

