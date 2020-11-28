Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARZGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

