Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

