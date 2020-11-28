Barings LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 145.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 54.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 1,979,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,558. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

