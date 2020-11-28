Barings LLC Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 506.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 951.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 99,687 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.87. 474,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

