Barings LLC Buys 138,657 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Barings LLC increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1,813.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,657 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

