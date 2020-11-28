Barings LLC Buys 1,388,984 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 910.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,984 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,567,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,391 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,146,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 117,551 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 142,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE BBD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,039,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,896,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

