Barings LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 102,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

