Barings LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Barings LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

MCD traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $218.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,332. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.52. The company has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

