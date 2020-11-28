Barings LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,807 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 338,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.88. 206,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

