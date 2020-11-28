Barings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

