Barings LLC Decreases Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,327,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 371,055 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$17.77 during midday trading on Friday. 1,923,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,749. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

