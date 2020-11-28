Barings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Barings LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. FIL Ltd increased its position in Booking by 419.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after buying an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 87.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $218,549,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 133.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,052.67. The company had a trading volume of 117,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,588. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,839.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,739.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. BidaskClub upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,822.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

