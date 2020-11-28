Barings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $161.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,609,469. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

